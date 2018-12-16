Ravens' Robert Griffin: Inactive Week 15
Griffin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Buccaneers.
With Joe Flacco (hip) back in uniform as Lamar Jackson's backup in Week 15, Griffin bumps back down to the inactive status he frequently was saddled with before Flacco's recent four-game absence.
