Ravens' Robert Griffin: Likely ticketed for backup role
Griffin is on track to fill the No. 2 quarterback role for the Ravens on Sunday against the Bengals with Lamar Jackson expected to start for the injured Joe Flacco (hip), Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jackson is slated to receive the majority of the snaps under center in his first NFL start, which differs from an earlier report that suggested the rookie and Griffin might split the work in more equitable fashion. It's still expected that Griffin will see the field in some capacity for the first time since 2016, as he was out of football in 2017 and has been inactive through the Ravens' first nine games this season. Barring an in-game injury to any of the starting quarterbacks around the league in Sunday's action, Griffin and the Saints' Taysom Hill still appear to be two of the likelier backup signal-callers to accrue statistics in Week 11. With six teams on bye and options likely limited in two-QB leagues, that's enough to make Griffin someone worth considering for fantasy players who don't have two starting quarterbacks available for lineups this week.
