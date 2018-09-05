Coach John Harbaugh won't reveal whether Griffin or Lamar Jackson is the primary backup to Joe Flacco, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Given that they haven't carried three quarterbacks into Week 1 since 2009, the Ravens' decision to do so this season seems like a strong hint they don't think Jackson is ready to play. Of course, the team does list Jackson in the second spot on the depth chart, nestled between Flacco and Griffin. We should have our answer Sunday morning when the team releases its inactive list for Week 1 against the Bills.

