Griffin appeared in just three games for the Ravens in 2018, going 2-for-6 for 21 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The veteran adopted a mentor role for rookie Lamar Jackson in his first season in Baltimore but was largely relegated to the sidelines on Sundays. Griffin was inactive most of the season save for a brief stretch in November when Joe Flacco was sidelined with a hip injury. Because he was on a one-year deal this season, there's some uncertainty as to where Griffin will be in 2019 and beyond. "I'd love to be back. I feel like I have a good grasp of what this team is trying to do," he said after the Ravens' playoff loss, perJeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco potentially heading elsewhere in 2019, it's entirely possible that Baltimore retains Griffin to serve as Jackson's backup moving forward.