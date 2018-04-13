Ravens' Robert Griffin: Only gets $100k guaranteed

Griffin's one-year contract with the Ravens has a $1 million non-guaranteed base salary and a $100,000 signing bonus, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The contract details confirm that Griffin will need to compete for a roster spot and backup job, though Joe Flacco and 2017 undrafted free agent Josh Woodrum are the only other quarterbacks currently on the roster. Woodrum was impressive last preseason and spent his entire rookie campaign on the Ravens' practice squad, but he's no match for the No. 2 overall pick from the 2012 draft when it comes to physical talent. After spending last season out of football on the heels of a rough 2016 campaign with Cleveland, the 28-year-old seems ready to accept a reality in which he needs to compete for a backup job. It's one of the more attractive backup gigs in the league, as Flacco hasn't played well since 2014.