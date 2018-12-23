Ravens' Robert Griffin: Remains in No. 3 role
Griffin (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Griffin resumed duties as the Ravens' No. 3 quarterback in Week 15 with the return of Joe Flacco (hip) and that situation remains the same Saturday. The 28-year-old has a good chance of remaining on the inactive list as long as Flacco and Lamar Jackson stay healthy.
