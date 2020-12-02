Trace McSorley replaced Griffin (hamstring) in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Steelers.
Prior to his exit from the game, Griffin completed seven of his 12 passing attempts for 33 yards and a pick, while rushing seven times for 68 yards. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Griffin looked "like he was struggling health-wise" on his last drive, with Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com relaying that the QB -- who was subbing in for Lamar Jackson (illness) -- suffered a hamstring injury Wednesday.
