Ravens' Robert Griffin: Returning to Baltimore
The Ravens re-signed Griffin on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After moving on from longtime signal-caller Joe Flacco, Baltimore will keep Griffin around as a veteran sounding board for Lamar Jackson, who officially took the reigns of the offense in Week 11 last season and didn't let go. Griffin himself acted as the active backup for Jackson during the second half of the schedule and made three brief appearances. With the development of Jackson in mind, Griffin will receive spot duty and little else in 2019.
More News
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Could stay in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Muted role in first season back•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Remains in No. 3 role•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Inactive Week 15•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Back to No. 3 role•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Likely ticketed for backup role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...