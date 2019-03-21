The Ravens re-signed Griffin on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After moving on from longtime signal-caller Joe Flacco, Baltimore will keep Griffin around as a veteran sounding board for Lamar Jackson, who officially took the reigns of the offense in Week 11 last season and didn't let go. Griffin himself acted as the active backup for Jackson during the second half of the schedule and made three brief appearances. With the development of Jackson in mind, Griffin will receive spot duty and little else in 2019.

