Griffin practiced with the Ravens' starters at Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With Joe Flacco's (hip) availability for Sunday's game against the Bengals in question, coach John Harbaugh relayed earlier in the week that both Griffin and Lamar Jackson would be candidates to start if Flacco can't play. Considering Jackson has dressed as the No. 2 signal-caller throughout the season, he seemingly represents the likelier option of the two if a replacement is needed, but the rookie was unable to get in any work at Thursday's practice while battling a stomach issue, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. That left Griffin as the team's only healthy quarterback at practice, allowing him to pick up valuable reps. The statuses of Flacco and Jackson will bear monitoring heading into the Ravens' final practice of the week, but their absences Thursday increase the possibility of Griffin seeing his first NFL regular-season action since 2016.