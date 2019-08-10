Ravens' Robert Griffin: Sets sights on Week 1 availability
Coach John Harbaugh expects Griffin (thumb) to be available for the Ravens' Week 1 matchup in Miami, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb at an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 27, but he has since resumed throwing. On multiple occasions, including Saturday, the Ravens have expressed a belief that he'll be healthy in time for the regular season. He could dispel all doubters by making an appearance by the end of the preseason, but the Ravens likely will continue to pursue a cautious approach to ensure the veteran signal-caller is active behind starter Lamar Jackson on Sept. 8.
More News
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Throwing passes at practice•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Should be back Week 1•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Status for Week 1 in question•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Returning to Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Could stay in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Muted role in first season back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...