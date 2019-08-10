Coach John Harbaugh expects Griffin (thumb) to be available for the Ravens' Week 1 matchup in Miami, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Griffin suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb at an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 27, but he has since resumed throwing. On multiple occasions, including Saturday, the Ravens have expressed a belief that he'll be healthy in time for the regular season. He could dispel all doubters by making an appearance by the end of the preseason, but the Ravens likely will continue to pursue a cautious approach to ensure the veteran signal-caller is active behind starter Lamar Jackson on Sept. 8.