Ravens' Robert Griffin: Sharp in first half during win
Griffin completed nine of 15 passes for 66 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added 41 yards on five rushes in the Ravens' 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday.
Griffin has been somewhat of a forgotten man in the team's quarterback competition, with all the focus centered on whether first-round pick Lamar Jackson could overtake incumbent Joe Flacco. However, Griffin has been doing his best to make it a three-man competition, with Saturday's performance his latest solid preseason effort. Factoring in his numbers against the Dolphins, Griffin has completed 27 of 41 passes (65.9 percent) for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, more than holding his own in the battle. Whether it will be enough to nudge the Ravens into keeping three quarterbacks remains to be seen, but the former first-round pick figures to at least made enough of an impression to garner interest from other teams if he doesn't make final cuts.
More News
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Only gets $100k guaranteed•
-
Robert Griffin: Signing with Baltimore•
-
Robert Griffin: Will work out for LA's newest team•
-
Browns' Robert Griffin: On his way out•
-
Browns' Robert Griffin: Expected to leave Cleveland•
-
Browns' Robert Griffin: Throws two touchdowns versus Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...