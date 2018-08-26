Griffin completed nine of 15 passes for 66 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added 41 yards on five rushes in the Ravens' 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday.

Griffin has been somewhat of a forgotten man in the team's quarterback competition, with all the focus centered on whether first-round pick Lamar Jackson could overtake incumbent Joe Flacco. However, Griffin has been doing his best to make it a three-man competition, with Saturday's performance his latest solid preseason effort. Factoring in his numbers against the Dolphins, Griffin has completed 27 of 41 passes (65.9 percent) for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, more than holding his own in the battle. Whether it will be enough to nudge the Ravens into keeping three quarterbacks remains to be seen, but the former first-round pick figures to at least made enough of an impression to garner interest from other teams if he doesn't make final cuts.