Griffin completed all six of his passes for 55 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Dolphins. He added four rushing attempts for nine yards.

The Ravens brought in Griffin in the fourth quarter and he led a pair of drives, including a scoring drive that ended in a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews. It was Griffin's first game action since last season after he missed the preseason with a thumb injury.

