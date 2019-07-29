Ravens' Robert Griffin: Should be back Week 1
The Ravens expect Griffin (thumb) to be ready for the start of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com agrees with Rapoport, hinting that the Ravens likely would've signed someone better than Joe Callahan if they truly were worried about Griffin's availability. The initial timeline estimate of 4-to-8 weeks may have been overstated.
More News
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Status for Week 1 in question•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Returning to Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Could stay in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Muted role in first season back•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Remains in No. 3 role•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Inactive Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Jacobs is an RB2
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football: Top late-round targets
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings catches you up on the last week of news in the NFL and how you should handle...
-
RB Preview: State of the position
Running backs are back on top of the Fantasy world. Our Fantasy team tackles some of the biggest...