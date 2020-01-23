Griffin appeared in seven games in 2019, completing 23 of 38 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He added 20 rushing attempts for 70 yards.

The veteran was a serviceable backup to Lamar Jackson, completing over 60 percent of his passes and eating up snaps when games were decided with time remaining. Griffin wasn't quite sharp enough to revive his stock as a potential starter elsewhere, however. He struggled in his lone start, going 11-for-21 for 96 yards and a pick. Griffin is under contract through 2020, so he should be expected to reprise his role as the backup this coming season unless Baltimore unexpectedly decides it's comfortable with Trace McSorley as its No.2 behind Jackson.