Griffin sustained a hairline fracture to his right thumb at Saturday's practice that will require 4-to-8 weeks of recovery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Griffin banged his hand on the helmet of a Ravens defender during the session, a play that may keep him out for the entire preseason slate. If his rehab hits the longer end of the given timetable, his status for Week 1 could be impacted, assuming he isn't a roster casualty on cut-down day (Aug. 31). After starter Lamar Jackson, rookie Trace McSorley is the only other QB in camp. The Ravens invested a sixth-round pick in April on McSorley, so he'll have a chance to stake a claim to the backup job over the next month-plus.