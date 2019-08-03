Griffin (thumb) was seen throwing passes at practice Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Griffin was wearing a glove on his throwing hand, but it's certainly an encouraging note to see the veteran quarterback attempting passes just a week after sustaining a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Griffin is still expected to be back for Week 1, but will likely miss the entire preseason as he continues to rehab from the injury

