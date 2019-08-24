Ravens coach John Harbaugh still expects Griffin (thumb) to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Griffin has yet to appear in any preseason action after suffering a hairline fracture in his right thumb during a late-July open practice, but he's expected to be available as starter Lamar Jackson's primary backup in a Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins. The aforementioned Harbaugh has not relayed his plans regarding a decision to potentially keep two or three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but rookie Trace McSorley just went off for 203 passing yards and three total touchdowns in a 26-15 preseason victory over the Eagles.