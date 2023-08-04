Ya-Sin (knee) is expected back "very soon," per coach John Harbaugh, Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Ya-Sin injured his knee Wednesday, but an MRI showed he avoided serious damage, and Harbaugh described the cornerback's injury as short term. Since Ya-Sin's expected to be a starter in 2023, he may well sit out Baltimore's preseason opener Aug. 12 against the Eagles, even if he's healthy enough to play by then.
