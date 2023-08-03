Ya-Sin didn't tear anything in his knee following his MRI Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ya-Sin had to leave Ravens camp after suffering a knee injury during 1-on-1 drills Wednesday. There is no structural damage to his knee according to the MRI results, however, the fifth-year cornerback is still dealing with pain and will miss some time. The timetable for the 27-year-old's injury remains unknown, but expect him to slide back into a starting role once he's returned to full health.