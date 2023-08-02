Ya-Sin (undisclosed) left camp Wednesday with an apparent injury, Morgan Adsit of Fox Baltimore reports.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice that Ya-Sin's injury is not believed to be serious, but also didn't specify what the injury is. Baltimore will put the veteran corner through more testing this week, but it seems as if the injury won't hold him out for long. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Ravens this offseason, and once he's back to full health, expect him to start at corner ahead of the coming season.