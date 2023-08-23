Ya-Sin (knee) returned to practice Wednesday.
Ya-Sin injured his knee in the beginning of August during practice, and the expectation was that he wouldn't miss much time after an MRI revealed no serious damage. Although he ultimately missed three weeks, his return to the field just over two weeks away from the team's Week 1 contest against the Texans, is certainly good news for the Ravens secondary.
