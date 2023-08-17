Darby signed a one-year contract with the Ravens worth up to $3.2 million on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being released by Denver in March due to a failed physical, Darby has been working out for teams since the start of training camp. He is returning from an ACL tear suffered in early October of last season and has apparently shown enough to prove his full bill of health. Baltimore will be the fifth home for the journeyman cornerback, as he has had previous stints with the Bills, Eagles, Commanders and Broncos. He is now expected to compete for a depth cornerback role with the Ravens.