Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Active for Week 2
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
Stanely (ankle) will suit up in Sunday's contest against the Texans.
The veteran suffered the ankle injury in last week's win over Cleveland, however, he was able to gain clearance in time for this week's game. Now healthy, expect
Stanley to handle his usual starting role as the team's left tackle.
