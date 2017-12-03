Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Active Sunday
Stanley (knee) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Lions.
Stanley was questionable for Sunday's game despite being a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. Expect him to see his typical role along the starting offensive line.
