Stanley (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After missing last week's game against the Jets, Stanley will return to the lineup as the starting left tackle as the Ravens look to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

