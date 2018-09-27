Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Back at practice
Stanley (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Stanley was held out of Wednesday's session, but it looks like it was a precautionary measure. Stanley should be a full go this weekend in Pittsburgh.
