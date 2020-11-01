Stanley had an air cast on his ankle and was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

The 26-year-old is fresh off signing a five-year, $98.75 million extension with the Ravens, and he went down with what is a potentially serious ankle injury. It could be a big loss for Baltimore, especially while going up again Pittsburgh's defensive front. Orlando Brown moves from right tackle to left tackle, while D.J. Fluker enters on the right side for the Ravens.