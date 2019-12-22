Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Clears concussion protocol
Stanley cleared concussion protocol and is likely to play in Week 16 against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Stanley was held out of the team's Week 15 matchup against the Jets with the head injury. However, he returned to a full practice session Wednesday, with his clearance of the concussion protocol serving as the final step in his recovery. If Stanley is active as expected, James Hurst will likely be pushed to the bench.
