Following Sunday's loss to the Steelers, coach John Harbaugh said that Stanley (ankle) will miss the rest of the season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old left tackle is considered one of the league's best at the position, and he was rewarded just two days ago with a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension. Harbaugh didn't elaborate on the details of Stanley's injury, but that information should be provided over the next few days. Orlando Brown is the top candidate to fill in at left tackle moving forward, while D.J. Fluker will handle the right tackle position.