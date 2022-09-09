Stanley (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Stanley still seems to be recovering from his 2021 season-ending ankle surgery, as he logged one DNP and two limited practice sessions this week. If the former All-Pro is indeed held out of the team's Week 1 contest against the Jets, Ja'Wuan James appears next in line to claim a starting spot on Baltimore's offensive line.