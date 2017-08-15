Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Doubtful to play Thursday
Stanley (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday and is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Dolphins, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
This marks Stanley's third consecutive absence from practice as he works his way back from an undisclosed issue. There's no word on the severity of Stanley's injury, but considering the glut of attrition the Ravens' offensive line has endured this offseason, it's not surprising that the team is being cautious with its starting left tackle. Still, even if Stanley doesn't play Thursday, there's no indication at this point that he's in jeopardy of missing Week 1 at this time.
