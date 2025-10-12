Stanley (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Stanley limped to the sideline in the second quarter after sustaining an ankle injury and has not left the bench, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports. The starting left tackle missed the Week 5 loss to the Rams with an ankle injury that may have been aggravated. Backup offensive tackle Joe Noteboom has entered the game as a replacement.