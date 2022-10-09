Stanley (ankle), who's officially listed as questionable, is expected to make his season debut during Sunday's primetime matchup against the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Stanley remained on the active roster to start the campaign but was inactive for the first four games while recovering from 2021 season-ending ankle surgery. He's appeared in just one game since initially fracturing his ankle in 2020, so it's likely the Ravens will bring him along slowly. Baltimore likely won't officially clear the veteran offensive lineman until closer to Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff.