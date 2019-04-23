Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Gets fifth-year option
The Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option on Stanley's rookie contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The sixth overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft is now under team control through 2020, with potential to receive franchise tags thereafter if no long-term contract is signed. While he's yet to emerge as one of the top left tackles in the league, Stanley has been a solid starter in each of his three NFL seasons.
