Stanley will undergo surgery on his ankle, but coach John Harbaugh said he has "a good prognosis long term," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and it's only a matter of time before he moves to injured reserve. Harbaugh also indicated the team is optimistic Stanley could be ready for OTAs in May, which would be about six months of recovery time. Orlando Brown will shift to left tackle while D.J. Fluker takes over at right tackle for the Ravens.