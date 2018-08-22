Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Injury deemed as minor
Stanley has a minor knee sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Ravens' locker room was worried when Stanley hurt his left knee during Monday's preseason game against the Colts. Stanley is their starting left tackle and they don't have many options behind him. Expect the team to practice caution for the remainder of the preseason.
