Stanley suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle that likely involves torn ligaments in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Adam Maya of NFL.com reports.

If Stanley indeed tore ligaments, he'll likely undergo surgery in the near future. Although the All-Pro left tackle has a serious injury, he's expected to have enough time for a full recovery before the 2021 season. That's good news for the Ravens, especially after they signed Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension last week. Orlando Brown will shift to left tackle moving forward, and D.J. Fluker will bump into the right tackle position.