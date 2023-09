Stanley's knee injury isn't believed to be serious after he exited Sunday's win over the Texans, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Stanley will still undergo further testing to determine the extent of his injury, but the Ravens seem optimistic about his diagnosis. Assuming his MRI doesn't reveal anything too concerning, a better idea of his status for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Bengals next Sunday should come into focus based on his practice participation this week.