The Ravens have placed Stanley (ankle) on the active/PUP list as they enter training camp, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.

Stanley originally injured his ankle in the 2020 season. He played just one game in 2021 before undergoing more surgery on the same ankle and subsequently missed the rest of the season. Coach John Harbaugh's most recent comments on Stanley's status was that his recovery was on schedule, but it remains to be seen what that schedule is.