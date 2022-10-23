Stanley (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.
Stanley made his season debut in Week 5 and has largely avoided injury complications since. However, he was unable to practice Friday due to illness and was listed as questionable Saturday. His status could be a key to the Ravens' offense as he serves as the starting left tackle.
