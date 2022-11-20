Stanley (ankle) is questionable to return Sunday against the Panthers, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Stanley has exited Sunday's contest, and Patrick Mekari will likely fill in at left tackle while he is out. The former missed significant time this season due to a dislocated and fractured ankle that ended his 2021 campaign early. Although, it's unclear if he injured the same ankle, or they're related at all.
