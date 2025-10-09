Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Limited participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanley (ankle) was a limited participant in Baltimore's practice Wednesday.
Stanley sat out the team's Week 5 loss versus the Texans but managed to return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. The 2016 first-round pick will likely need to be a full participant in either Thursday or Friday's practice session to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's matchup versus the Rams.
