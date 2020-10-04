Stanley (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington, but the Ravens are pessimistic about his chances of playing, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stanley has missed at least one game every year since the Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and that streak will continue if he's unable to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If the All-Pro left tackle is sidelined, the Ravens would likely turn to either D.J. Fluker or Orlando Brown to replace him.