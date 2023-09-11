Stanley is expected to miss at least a week after suffering a sprained knee in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Texans, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Stanley exited the contest early and underwent an MRI after the game. The veteran tackle's expected absence will be a blow to the Ravens' offensive line, especially with Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) also expected to sit out Sunday against the Bengals. Assuming both do miss, Sam Mustipher will likely take over at center, while Patrick Mekari fills in for Stanley at left tackle.