Play

Stanley (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 25-year-old missed the Week 15 win over the Jets due to the concussion, but it appears he may only miss the one contest. Stanley appears on track to play Sunday at Cleveland, though he may still need to officially clear the concussion protocol.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories