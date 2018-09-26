Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Nursing foot injury
Stanley didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.
Stanley was dealing with an arm injury last week but was able to play. It's unclear how severe his injury is this time around, and James Hurst will be the next man up if Stanley can't go.
