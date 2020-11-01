Stanley (ankle) will not return to Sunday's matchup against the Steelers after being carted off in the first half.

This update serves as more of a formality, as it seemed a long shot the reigning All-Pro would return Week 8 given that his ankle was immediately wrapped in an air cast upon sustaining an in-game injury. Baltimore will have to re-arrange its front five given Stanley's status, which may involve shifting Orlando Brown to the blind side and elevating D.J. Fluker to the starting position at right tackle.