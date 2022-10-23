Stanley (illness) is active Sunday against the Browns.
Stanley was a late addition to the injury report this week after being unable to practice Friday due to an illness. However, the veteran tackle is feeling well enough to suit up Sunday against Cleveland.
More News
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Late addition to injury report•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Officially active Sunday•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Expected to make season debut•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Out another week•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Considered questionable for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Logs full practice•