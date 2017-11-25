Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Questionable for Monday
Stanley (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Stanley was a full participant at practice Friday and Saturday and is expected to play after sitting out last week's win over the Packers.
More News
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.