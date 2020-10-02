site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Questionable for Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2020
Stanley (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Washington.
Stanley didn't practice Friday, a hint that the final decision on his Week 4 availability could come down to a game-time decision. Tyre Phillips would start at left tackle if Stanley were forced to miss any time.
